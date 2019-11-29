Never referred to Nathuram Godse as patriot, says Pragya Thakur

With ruckus prevailing in the Lok Sabha over her statement, BJP member on Friday said she never referred to Nathuram Godse as a patriot and apologises if her remarks have hurt anyone.

This is the second time in the day when Thakur made a statement regarding her remarks on Godse which had triggered a row.

Her fresh statement came after Speaker Om Birla convened a meeting of party leaders to end the impasse in the House.