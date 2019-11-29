JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Srinagar-Jammu light metro project worth Rs 9,590 cr to start by Sept 2024
Business Standard

Never referred to Nathuram Godse as patriot, says Pragya Thakur

This is the second time in the day when Thakur made a statement regarding her remarks on Godse which had triggered a row

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pragya Thakur

With ruckus prevailing in the Lok Sabha over her statement, BJP member Pragya Thakur on Friday said she never referred to Nathuram Godse as a patriot and apologises if her remarks have hurt anyone.

This is the second time in the day when Thakur made a statement regarding her remarks on Godse which had triggered a row.

Her fresh statement came after Speaker Om Birla convened a meeting of party leaders to end the impasse in the House.
First Published: Fri, November 29 2019. 15:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU