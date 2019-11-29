JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

INX Media case: Delhi court grants interim bail to ex-NITI CEO, others
Business Standard

Ex-CMs Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy protest raids; face sedition charges

Kumaraswamy had told the media on March 27 that there was every likelihood of raids as a large number of central security forces had arrived at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy with Karnataka former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah during the swearing-in ceremony of JD(S)-Congress coalition government
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy with Karnataka former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah during the swearing-in ceremony of JD(S)-Congress coalition government. Photo: PTI

Police have booked former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy along with the then Bengaluru police commissioner T Sunil Kumar, his subordinates and some Congress and JD(S) leaders on sedition charges for protesting the income tax raids during Lok Sabha polls.

Based on a complaint by activist Mallikarjuna A, a city court recently directed the commercial street police to register a case under various sections of the IPC including criminal conspiracy and attempting or abetting waging war against the Government of India.

The case relates to protests near the I-T office here by the leaders including the then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy against the Income Tax raids at the residence of Congress and JD(S) leaders.

The charges are that Kumaraswamy had informed public about the possible raids after getting inputs about the action.

Kumaraswamy had told the media on March 27 that there was every likelihood of raids as a large number of central security forces had arrived at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

His apprehensions came true the next day as the forces fanned out to different parts of the state.

Later, a massive demonstration was conducted at the Income Tax office.

Other prominent people, who have been booked, include then deputy chief minister G Parameshwara, D K Shivakumar, Congress state chief Dinesh Gundu Rao, the then deputy commissioners of police Rahul Kumar, D Devaraju and all election officers.

Reacting to the sedition charges, D K Shivakumar said all the cases were politically motivated and he will fight it politically.

" We did not enter the income tax office. We stood 150 metres away and raised slogans," he added.
First Published: Fri, November 29 2019. 13:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU