New CBI chief says efforts would be made to resolve all issues of staff

Newly appointed chief Friday assured the agency staff that he would make every effort to sort out all the issues related to pending dues and promotions, officials said.

In a brief interaction with the agency officials, Shukla said he would take everyone along and advised them to stay happy.

Shukla, a former DGP of who has also served in the Intelligence Bureau, told the staff that he would make every effort to solve their issues related to payment and promotions, the officials said.

The 1983-batch took over as the agency chief against the backdrop of an ugly feud between the then and Special over corruption charges.

The 58-year-old Shukla was appointed chief on February 2.

