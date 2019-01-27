New market inaugurated in Mangaluru

: A six-storeyed market-cum- commercial complex was inaugurated here Sunday by state Urban Development and Housing Minister and Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge U T Khader.
The 5,400-square-foot building was jointly constructed by Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) at a cost of Rs 12.62 crore.
The complex has 122 shops.
In the inaugural speech, Khader said the city was on the path of fast development as a smart city and congratulated the chairman of the Authority Suresh Ballal and former MLA J R Lobo who had initiated the project.
Also, he appreciated the team of engineers in the Corporation for completing the work in a short period.
MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Member of the Legislative Council Ivan D Souza, Mayor Bhaskar Moily and Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner Sasikanth Senthil were among those present.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
