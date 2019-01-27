New market inaugurated in Mangaluru

: A six-storeyed market-cum- commercial complex was inaugurated here Sunday by state Urban Development and and district-in-charge U T Khader.

The 5,400-square-foot building was jointly constructed by (MUDA) and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) at a cost of Rs 12.62 crore.

The complex has 122 shops.

In the inaugural speech, Khader said the city was on the path of fast development as a smart city and congratulated the of the Authority Suresh Ballal and former MLA J R Lobo who had initiated the project.

Also, he appreciated the team of engineers in the Corporation for completing the work in a short period.

MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Member of the Ivan D Souza, and district were among those present.

