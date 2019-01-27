PWL: Delhi beat Mumbai to raise hope of semis berth

led from the front as Sultans all but dashed Maharathi's chances of making it to the semi-final beating them 5-2 in their final group encounter at the (PWL) Season 4 on Sunday.

clinched the tie winning the first four bouts of the evening raising an outside chance of making it to the semi-final whereas Mumbai's fate now heavily waits on the outcome of the Punjab Royals and UP Dangal tie on Monday.

The Russian champion Sultans icon Khetik Shabalov overcame some early aggression from Maharathi's to beat him 9-2 and give Delhi Sultans an early 1-0 lead.

In the biggest turaround of this season, Delhi's European U-23 champion of came back from a 0-5 deficit to upset Mumbai's silver medalist of 10-5 in the last 30 seconds of the bout and give Delhi a 2-0 lead.

In the next major upset of the evening, Delhi Sultans' rallied from a 2-5 deficit to defeat the European U-23 champion Maharathi's Ibragim Ilyasov 11-8 in a thrilling encounter and give Delhi a 3-0 lead after the third bout of the evening.

Rio bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, who came in next didn't let go of the early advantage that Delhi got as she defeated her training partner Mumbai Maharathi's Shilpi Yadav 16-2 and clinch the tie.

gave Mumbai something to cheer winning his men's 86kg bout against 18-2 on technical superiority.

gold medalist Mumbai Maharathi's Vinesh Phogat survived a scare against giant-killer Pinki of Delhi Sultans in the women's 53kg category before prevailing 14-9 in a closely fought encounter.

of put the icing on the cake for Delhi Sultans winning the last bout against Harphool 4-2 to complete the day's proceedings.

Results



74kgM: Khetik Shabalov (Delhi Sultans) beat (MUmbai Maharathi)



76kgF: (Delhi Sultans) beat (MUmbai Maharathi)57kgM: (Delhi Sultans) beat Ibragim Ilyasov (Mumbai Maharathi)62kgF: (Delhi Sultans) beat Shilpi Yadav (Mumbai Maharathi)86kgM: Praveen (Delhi Sultans) lost to (Mumbai Maharathi)53kgF: Pinki (Delhi Sultans) lost to Vinesh Phogat (Mumbai Maharathi)65kgM: (Delhi Sultans) beat Harphool (Mumbai Maharathi).

