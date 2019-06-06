New sports minister has promised early resolution to India's IOC ban: IOA chief Batra

The (IOA) Thursday said new minister has promised to try for an "early resolution" to the International Olympic Committee's ban on from hosting global events.

In February, the IOC suspended all Indian applications to host future events and urged international federations not to stage competitions in the country after two Pakistani shooters were denied visas to compete in at following the Pulwama terror attack.

Imposing the suspension, the IOC said the denial of visas was against the principles of the Olympic Charter.

According to the IOC, the ban will not be lifted until the provides guarantees that no would be denied visas in events held in the country.

"Mr Boxing Federation of and I, met with the Minister of Mr at his residence office on 5th June and briefed him on the ban imposed by IOC in relation to hosting of all International Sports Events in India since February 2019.

" understood the issue and assured us of all his support for trying for an early resolution," Batra said.

Batra, who is also heading the (FIH), was accompanied to the sports minister's residence by Wednesday.

"...Invited him to visit Bhubaneshwar on 15th June to witness the finals of Hockey which is a for final Qualification round for 2020," Batra said.

The attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama killed at least 40 CRPF paramilitary personnel and India alleged that it was carried out by a Pakistan-based terror outfit.

The IOC, though, went strictly by its rule book while imposing the suspension on India, urging all international sports federations not to hold events or grant hosting rights to the country for future competitions, until the government had provided "clear written guarantees" to ensure access for all athletes.

