New TN Chief Secretary, DGP take charge

Newly appointed Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and state police head J K Tripathy Sunday took charge of their respective posts Sunday.

Shanmugham and Tripathy, named to the top posts by the state government Saturday, succeed Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and Director General of Police T K Rajendran, who retired Sunday, respectively.

The outgoing officers separately met Chief Minister K Palaniswami at his camp office and exchanged pleasantaries, an official release said.

A native of Salem district, Shanmugam held the post of Finance Secretary prior to his elevation.

The 1985 batch IAS officer was helming the Finance department for the past nine years and had been credited for his acumen in budget preparation.

Tripathy, a 1985 batch IPS officer, has held various responsibilities, including that of the DGP Prisons and Commissioner of Police in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli, in the last 30 years.

A native of Odisha, Tripathy previously headed Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board as its Chairman.

The IAS Officers' Association held a farewell function at the Secretariat two days ago for Vaidyanathan, while a similar function for Rajendran was held Sunday.

Vaidyanathan retired from service after more than three-decade long career during which she had headed several departments including health and industries.

Rajendran, a 1984 batch IPS officer, had served in various capacities including Additional DGP (Law and Order), and IGP-Special Task Force.

