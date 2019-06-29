JUST IN
TN: Municipal Corp. Min. appeals people to save water, install rainwater harvesting system
K Shanmugam appointed new CS of TN, Tripathy new DGP

ANI  |  General News 

K Shanmugam on Saturday was appointed the state's new Chief Secretary (CS), while senior IPS officer JK Tripathy the Director General of Police (DGP).

According to an official statement, Shanmugam, a Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer of 1985 batch, was earlier posted as Additional Chief Secretary (Finance Department) to the government. He replaces Dr Girija Vaidyanathan, a 1981 batch IAS officer.

JK Tripathy, a 1985 batch IPS officer, has replaced TK Rajendran as the new DGP of the state.

First Published: Sat, June 29 2019. 15:44 IST

