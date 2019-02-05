New York's Museum of Modern Art to undergo four-month renovation

The in New York, home to works by Picasso, and other modern masters, will close for four months this year to expand and offer "more art in new and interdisciplinary ways," it said on Tuesday.

MoMA is one of the most prominent art museums in the and will reopen on October 21.

It will have one-third more exhibition space after the $400-million project that aims to highlight "creative affinities and frictions" by displaying a range of media together -- from painting to architecture, performance, or film, the museum said in a statement.

At its heart will be a space dubbed The Studio that will feature live programming and performances "that react to, question, and challenge histories of modern art and the current cultural moment," MoMA said.

An expanded ground floor will have street-level galleries to bring art closer to people, it added.

MoMA said that upper-level galleries will showcase works in all media by "from more diverse geographies and backgrounds than ever before."



Among the exhibitions after the reopening will be a look into MoMA's holdings of modern Latin American art.

Another will focus on African American

The renovation with architects Diller Scofidio+Renfro will add more than 3,700 square metres of gallery space.

MoMA's spring exhibitions, including Birth of the World dedicated to Spanish Juan Miro, will end with its closure on June 15.

The expansion reflects major donations received by MoMA, including USD 100 million from entertainment mogul in 2016.

An initial renovation project, lasting more than a year, was completed in June 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)