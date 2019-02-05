Washington warns new migrant 'caravan' against crossing border

The warned Tuesday it was prepared to prevent a new "caravan" of Central American migrants from entering the country, with US tweeting that more troops have been sent to the border.

The warnings came as was preparing for a State of the Union speech to that was sure to feature his so far unsuccessful battle to win funding for a wall on the US- border.

"Tremendous numbers of people are coming up through in the hopes of flooding our Southern Border. We have sent additional military. We will build a Human Wall if necessary. If we had a real Wall, this would be a non-event!" said on

Republicans should be prepared "to do whatever is necessary" for border security, given the opposition of Democrats to the wall, he said.

followed with a statement saying that some "2,000 aliens have arrived in as part of a 'caravan' seeking to cross the border into "



"Illegal entry will not be tolerated and we stand ready to prevent it." Trump has demanded $5.7 billion to build a border wall, shutting down the government for 35 days in a failed attempt to pressure Democrats to approve it as part of a budget deal.

He has threatened to declare a national emergency and use funds to finance wall construction if the continues to holdout.

On Sunday, the said it was sending an additional 3,750 troops to the border. That would bring the total number of US troops there to 4,330,



In recent years hundreds of thousands of migrants fleeing poverty and violence in have illegally crossed the US border annually, many of them requesting asylum to remain inside the

Nielsen said the caravans "are the result of Congress's inexcusable failure to fully fund a needed physical barrier and unwillingness to fix outdated laws that act as an enormous magnet for illegal aliens."



"This crisis won't be solved until we have comprehensive border security," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)