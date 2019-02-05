Banksy's self-shredding painting to go on display

Anonymous British street is in the Bin" will open for public display on Tuesday at a gallery in Germany, for the first time since it shredded itself during an auction last October.

The partially destroyed artwork will be displayed at the in Baden-Baden, reported.

shocked the art world last October when the 2006 painting slid into a shredder hidden inside its frame just seconds after selling at an auction at in for $1.4 million.

Footage from showed the concealed device coming to an abrupt stop, with the anonymous later suggesting that he had intended for the artwork to be entirely destroyed.

Frieder Burda Museum's Director, Henning Schaper, told the media on Monday that his staff had opened the frame to remove the shredder and batteries ahead of the exhibition.

The painting is being displayed with its strips hanging from the bottom, just as it appeared at the auction house before being carried away by officials.

Previously known as "Girl with Balloon", the artwork shows a girl reaching for a red heart-shaped balloon and was based on a 2002 mural by the

It was renamed after the auction.

The painting's owner, who is identified only as a "European art collector" by the German museum, proceeded with the sale amid speculation that its value may have increased as a result of Banksy's intervention.

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)