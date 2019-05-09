Next of kin of IMA cadet, who died during training excursion, to get AGIF benefits

An Indian Academy cadet, who died after sustaining injuries during a night navigation training excursion recently, is entitled to death benefit of Rs 75 lakh and it will be paid to his next of kin soon, sources said Thursday.

Gentleman (GC) of IMA Dehradun died on the night of May 6.

Sources said, the is entitled to (AGIF) benefits -- a death benefit of Rs 75 lakh and and a maturity benefit of Rs 20,215, which is being paid very shortly to his next of kin.

According to police, the cadet, hailing from Karnal in Haryana, accidentally fell into a gorge during the training.

He had suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to Hospital, Dehradun, where he died.

