NIA detains man from Jaipur airport

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A man was detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Jaipur airport, police said Monday.

Mohammad Hussain, a resident of Kuchaman city of Rajasthan's Nagaur district, was detained on Sunday evening after he arrived here from Dubai.

"There was a lookout notice against him and on information by the immigration officials, a team of NIA detained him under the unlawful activities prevention act on Sunday evening and took him to Delhi," a senior police official said.

The officer declined to divulge further details.

First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 15:10 IST

