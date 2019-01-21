Steve Guttenberg gets married

"Police Academy" actor Steve Guttenberg has tied the knot with CBS-TV's "Living Large" reporter Emily Smith.
The couple got married in a small, intimate ceremony in Malibu, California, on Saturday, reported People magazine.
Guttenberg and Smith first met on a blind date in 2014 after WCBS-TV's Scott Rapoport played matchmaker and though it took two months for them to fix a meeting, they instantly hit it off.
A year later, the pair moved in together and in December 2016, Smith revealed in a Facebook post that she had got engaged to the 60-year-old star.
Guttenberg was previously married to model Denise Bixler.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
