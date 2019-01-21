Martial arts teacher gets 5-year jail term for molesting minor

A martial arts instructor was sentenced to five years in jail by a court in in for molesting one of his minor students.

Special POCSO S A Sinha, in her order recently, also fined Bhuvan Saru (40) a sum of Rs 10,000.

said Saru had molested the seven-year-old girl several times between April and May last year.

The victim used to attend the accused's kung-fu classes in Naya Nagar in Bhayander here, the APP informed.

