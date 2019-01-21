JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Union Bank of India Q3 net profit at Rs 153 cr

WhatsApp to cap message forwarding to 5 chats globally
Business Standard

Martial arts teacher gets 5-year jail term for molesting minor

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A martial arts instructor was sentenced to five years in jail by a court in Thane in Maharashtra for molesting one of his minor students.

Special POCSO judge S A Sinha, in her order recently, also fined Bhuvan Saru (40) a sum of Rs 10,000.

Additional Public Prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar said Saru had molested the seven-year-old girl several times between April and May last year.

The victim used to attend the accused's kung-fu classes in Naya Nagar in Bhayander here, the APP informed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 15:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements