JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Maha initiates inquiry into police action on disabled students

Ellen Pompeo's husband reveals why he stopped watching 'Grey's Anatomy'
Business Standard

EU urges 'maximum restraint' from India, Pakistan after air strike

AFP  |  Brussels 

The EU on Tuesday called on New Delhi and Islamabad to exercise "maximum restraint" after Indian warplanes attacked a militant camp in Pakistan, sending tensions soaring between the nuclear-armed arch-rivals.

"We remain in contact with both countries and what we believe is essential is that all exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalation of tensions," EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 17:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements