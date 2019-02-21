NIA searches 10 locations in Jharkhand, WB in terror funding case

The NIA conducted searches at 10 locations in and West Bengal Thursday in connection with a terror funding case involving the banned People's Liberation Front of (PLFI).

The residences and offices of close aides and companies associated with PLFI in Ranchi, Gumla, Khunti and Kolkata were searched for their alleged role in the financing of the PLFI, according to an NIA

The seized cash approximately Rs 3.41 lakh, incriminating documents pertaining to payments/investment by PLFI chief/cadres in various firms and immovable properties, fake PAN cards and fake identity cards, bank accounts details and fixed deposits, documents showing payments made to the various shell companies, 40 and other containing incriminating information, he said.

The seized items also included diaries containing entries of investments, he said.

He said the concerned persons are being examined.

The case is related to depositing of extorted levy amount by Gope through associates namely Vinod Kumar, Yamuna Prasad, Chandra Sekhar Kumar, and Mohan Kumar, who have been arrested. Gope is absconding, he said.

The operations were carried out with the support of and West Bengal Police, NIA said.

