JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey won't appear before Parliamentary panel on Feb 25

Security of Pakistani prisoners in Raj jails stepped up, prison officials removed
Business Standard

Nickel futures climb 1.31% on global cues, spot demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amid firming trend overseas and strong demand at the domestic market, nickel prices went up by 1.31 per cent to Rs 928.80 per kg in futures trade Friday as participants widened their bets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in the March contract was trading higher by Rs 12, or 1.31 per cent, at Rs 928.80 per kg in a business turnover of 1,207 lots.

Analysts attributed the persistent rise in nickel futures to widening of positions by participants on the back of a firm global trend.

Besides, strong demand from alloy-makers at the domestic spot market supported the price rise, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 14:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements