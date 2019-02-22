SpotDraft raises $1.5mn funding led by Binny Bansal-backed 021 Capital

Legal-tech start up Friday said it has raised USD 1.5 million (about Rs 11 crore) led by and Sailesh Tulshan's fund - 021 Capital.

The pre-series A round also saw participation from Girish Mathrubootham (Frshworks co-founder), founder Karanpal Singh, ( of Growth at Chargebee), VP Engineering Peeyush Ranjan, and Singapore Angel Network (SAN), a statement said.

"With focus to utilise the fund in growing its global footprints, will target both large as well as small and medium enterprises that are looking to cut their legal expenses," it added.

Using and to automate contract management, the platform identifies key clauses and legal information from contracts and compares them to internal legal standards to point out various details.

"Our platform can help companies create, analyse and manage legal contracts, all with zero human intervention," and CEO said.

Founded in 2017 by Bijapur and (CTO), SpotDraft had raised seed fund of Rs 3.5 crore (USD 5,50,000) from as its lead investor.

The other investors backing the project were Spiral Ventures, 500 Startups, SAN, and (Citrus Payments founder).

