Nickel futures fall 1.15% on low demand

Nickel prices fell by 1.15 per cent to Rs 895.60 per kg in futures trade Monday as speculators trimmed their positions amid low demand at the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in current month fell by Rs 10.40, or 1.15 per cent, to Rs 895.60 per kg in a business turnover of 7,561 lots.

Market analysts said trimming of positions by participants following a weak trend in base metals mainly led to fall in nickel prices here.

