JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Reform potential of new govt to improve foreign capital flow: S&P

GAIL posts 20 pc rise in Q4 net profit; declares 1:1 bonus
Business Standard

Nickel futures up 0.13% on spot demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Nickel futures traded 0.13 per cent higher at Rs 863.90 per kg on Monday after traders raised positions amid positive trend at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in the current month contracts rose Rs 1.10, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 863.90 per kg in a business turnover of 1,273 lots.

Market analysts attributed the rise in nickel futures to widening of positions built up by participants following rising demand from alloy-makers in the physical market.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 14:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements