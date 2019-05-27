Man injured in firing over property dispute in Mumbai

A 30-year-old man was seriously injured when two persons allegedly fired at him in suburban on Monday over a property dispute, police said.

One person was detained in this connection, they said.

The incident took place around 5.30 am at Zakir when the victim, Abbas Shaikh, a resident of the neighbouring district, came to his friend's house here, a said.

When the two accused, who had some dispute with the victim over a property in district, came to know that Shaikh was in Mankhurd, they reached his friend's residence and allegedly fired at him with their guns, he said.

The victim received bullet injuries and was rushed to a civic-run hospital where his condition was reported to be serious, he said.

One of the accused was detained and efforts were on to nab the other one, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections for attempt to murder, he added.

