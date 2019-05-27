LS poll results create vacancies in UP Cabinet, first reshuffle likely soon

The BJP's win in has paved the way for the first reshuffle of Chief Yogi Adityanath's council of ministers to fill the vacancies created by three state ministers winning the election and a fourth being sacked.

The exercise, the first since March 2017 when the was sworn in, is also likely to reward party's leaders for their hard work in ensuring a win in 62 of the 80 seats in the state, BJP sources said.

The three cabinet ministers who contested the election and won are S P from Agra, from Allahabad, and from

A vacancy has also been created after disgruntled and SBSP O P was sacked by the chief for his outburst against his senior NDA partner, the BJP.

Adityanath indicated during a recent interview to that a cabinet reshuffle was very much on the cards and he is likely to take a decision soon.

"We will do it (Cabinet expansion). We will do everything as and when time comes. We will do everything in the interest of the state," he said.

The two loyalists who are likely to be rewarded with elevated posts are and Swatantradev Singh, in charge of the party's campaigns in and Madhya Pradesh, respectively, party insiders said.

While is (independent charge) for Rural Development and Overall Village Development, is (independent charge) for Transport and Protocol.

" was the party's in-charge in Assam, where the BJP won nine out of 14 seats. After the were over in Assam, he was assigned the task of organising the roadshow of in Amethi and Both the roadshows were highly successful," a senior told

Another pointed out that was made in-charge of the crucial state of Madhya Pradesh, where the party bagged 28 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats.

"The task was indeed very challenging as the BJP had lost in the assembly to the To boost the morale of the party workers and to ensure that a positive result for the party comes from that state was a tough task. His efforts paid rich dividends for the party, as bigwigs such as Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia had to taste defeat," he said.

The other ministers contesting the parliamentary polls registered handsome wins.

Baghel, minister for Animal Husbandry, Minor Irrigation and Fisheries, won the seat by a margin of 2.11 lakh votes.

Joshi, the minister of Women's Welfare, Family Welfare, Mother and Child Welfare and Tourism, won from by defeating her nearest rival by 1.84 lakh votes.

holds the portfolio of Khadi Village Industries, Sericulture, Textile, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Export Promotion, won by over 48,000 votes.

A fourth minister who contested lost his election.

UP lost to BSP's Ritesh Pandey by 95,880 votes in Ambedkar Nagar.

The monsoon session of the likely in the next couple of months.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)