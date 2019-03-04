Oceania nations, including Australia, to compete at 2022 Asian Games

nations, including sporting powerhouse Australia, have been invited to compete in Olympic team events such as and at the 2022 for the first time.

The decision came at a meeting of the in Bangkok late Sunday, with welcoming the move as "a very positive outcome".

" is very grateful for this opportunity and there will be enormous interest from our neighbours," said on Monday.

"This is something I have been pursuing for more than 20 years."



The invitation to the Games in China's is limited to volleyball, beach volleyball, and and fencing, ruling out such as and track which would be expected to dominate.

It culminates a long Australian-led drive for stronger ties with the

"This has been quite a journey that ultimately will benefit athletes in this region," added Coates.

-- Australia, and a swathe of -- has not taken part in the regional before, but sporting ties with have been growing.

Australia has been a member of the Confederation since 2006, and previously took part in the East in in 2001 and in

With 35 and 10,000 athletes competing, the is second only to the as a global multi-sport event.

Coates said the number of Australian athletes competing in 2022 would likely be contained.

"There's a cap of 10,000 athletes for these Games so there will need to be some decisions made along the way about which Australian men's and women's teams will compete," he said.

"But the critical thing is our place is confirmed for 2022 and that's a very positive outcome for us.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)