Odisha CM approves appointment of 938 govt doctors

Chief Minister Naveen Thursday approved the appointment of 938 doctors in various government hospitals to strengthen health service system in the state, officials said.

This is the highest appointment of doctors at one go by the state government, a communication received from the said, adding that the doctors will be posted in various hospitals across the state.

sources said that out of the 6,536 sanctioned posts of doctors in the state, 2,404 posts are vacant. Tribal-dominated district has the highest number of vacancies with 224 posts lying vacant against the sanctioned 407.

Even Ganjam, the home district of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has the second highest vacancy of 216 doctors.

Thirty eight doctors post were lying vacant in in Bhubaneswar against the sanctioned strength of 175, sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)