Niir Project Consultancy Services Announces the Launch of Book 'Soaps, Detergents and Disinfectants Technology Handbook (2nd Revised Edition)'

/ -- The 2nd edition of book titled 'Soaps, Detergents and Disinfectants Technology Handbook ( Soap, Laundry Soap, Handmade Soap, Soap, Liquid , Hand Wash, Liquid Detergent, Powder , Bar, Phenyl, Floor Cleaner, Toilet Cleaner, Mosquito Coils, Naphthalene Balls, Air Freshener, Hand Sanitizer and Aerosols Insecticide)' released by Niir Project Consultancy Services, provides an extensive information on soaps, detergents and disinfectants manufacturing businesses. The main contents of the book are formulation and production of the following :



Liquid soaps and hand wash Liquid and Detergents Laundry Soap Formulation Antiseptic and Germicidal Liquid Soap Manufacturing Process and Formulations of Various Soaps, Handmade Soap, Soap, Liquid Detergent, Detergent Powder, Application and Formulae of Detergents, Detergent Bar, Detergents of Various Types Formulating Liquid Detergents, Phenyl, Floor Cleaner, Mosquito Coils, Naphthalene Balls, Air Freshener Liquid Hand Wash and Soaps, Hand Sanitizer, Aerosols-Water and Oil Based Insecticide Ecomark Criteria for Soaps & Detergents, Plant Layout, Process Flow Chart and Diagram Raw Material Suppliers List and Photographs of Machinery with Supplier's Contact Details Increasing demand for disinfectants is fuelling growth of the global disinfectants market. Concerns over the stretch of infectious diseases and increased focus on from and will continue to drive the disinfectants market. Thus, the growing is anticipated to support the growth of the global disinfectants market.

Starting a soap and business is a lucrative business opportunity. This business, if tapped to its full potential, can guarantee huge profit margins. The global soap and detergent market is expected to reach USD billion by 2025. The rising disposable income and rapid urbanization in developing countries are expected to increase the demand for soaps and detergents. The rising awareness coupled with government regulations to maintain and cleanliness in food processing, product manufacturing, and in hospitality segment is expected to drive the market growth.

Soap and Detergent powder market is one segment of the FMCG market in the world with significant growth potential. Being a consumer good , people use it on a daily basis for clothes, hand wash and kitchen utensils and its demand is found in the market all through the year. Rapid urbanization, emergence of small packs and sachets, wide range of choices, health awareness and urge for good living are some of the reasons that are attributed to the growing demand for detergent powder all over the world, both for commercial and residential purposes.

This book is one-stop guide to one of the fastest growing sectors of the soaps, detergents and disinfectants industry, where opportunities abound for manufacturers, retailers, and entrepreneurs.

The Publisher of the book NIIR PROJECT (NPCS) is a reliable name in the industrial world for offering integrated technical and market research reports. Its various services are: Pre-feasibility study, New Project Identification, Project Feasibility and Market Study, Identification of Profitable Industrial Project Opportunities, Preparation of Project Profiles / Pre-Investment and Pre-Feasibility Studies, Market Surveys / Studies, Preparation of Techno-Economic Feasibility Reports, Identification and Section of Plant /Process / Equipment, Guidance, Technical and Commercial Counselling for setting up new industrial projects.

