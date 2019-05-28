Maharashtra govt earmarks Rs 30 crore for cloud seeding

In view of forecast of deficient rainfall this year, the government Tuesday approved a sum of Rs 30 crore for undertaking in the state.

The approval was given by the state Cabinet at its meeting here.

The amount of Rs 30 crore will be spent on procuring aircraft and radar system for the programme, said a statement from the (CMO).

The procedure, which uses an array of to aid precipitation in clouds, will be carried out during the monsoon period, it said.

The Cabinet also decided to set up a honey collection centre to give a boost to honey production as a supplementary business for agriculture. The scheme will be implemented through the Khadi Gram Udyog Mandal, the statement said.

Similarly, the Cabinet gave a go ahead for extending the power tariff waiver in Vidarbha and Marathwada for another five years.

The decision, which will cost the state exchequer Rs 600 crore, will boost industrial investment in the two backward regions, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)