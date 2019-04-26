Luxury cars belonging to Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi auctioned for over Rs 3 Cr

The on Friday auctioned a total of 12 luxury cars - 10 of Group and 2 of Group - for over Rs 3 crore.

In line with the PMLA Court's March 20 order, the ED, through (MSTC), attached vehicles of the two for approximately Rs 3.29 crore.

On March 20, a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had granted permission to auction paintings and cars belonging to

"A special has allowed Income Tax Department's application to auction some paintings from the collection of All those paintings have been seized by the ED," sources had said.

The fugitive diamond merchant is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Rs 13,000 crore Bank (PNB) loan default case, along with Choksi, his uncle-cum-business partner.

was granted citizenship of on January 15, 2018. Both Modi and left in January last year before the PNB scam came out in the public. The duo has not returned to despite repeated summons from probe agencies and courts.

