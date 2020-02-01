Nirbhaya case: Tihar authorities to move HC for execution date of convicts

-
Tihar Jail authorities will move the Patiala House Court for fixing the date of execution of all four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, officials said on Saturday.
"In view of rejection of mercy petition of Vinay Kumar Sharma by the President, the Tihar Jail is approaching the Patiala House Court for fixing the date of execution in respect of all the four convicts," Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel said.
On Saturday, Akshay Thakur, one of the convicts of the Nirbhaya case, filed a mercy plea before President Ram Nath Kovind.
Earlier in the day, the President rejected the mercy plea of Sharma.
The four convicts were to be hanged on Saturday but a city court indefinitely postponed their execution.
