Nirbhaya death row convicts move Delhi court seeking stay on executions

The plea was mentioned before Special Judge A K Jain who said it will be heard later in the day

New Delhi 

Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur were convicted on charges of brutally raping and assaulting a 23-year-old paramedical student inside a bus that led to her death. Photo: PTI

The lawyer for the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking a stay on their executions scheduled for February 1, saying legal remedies of some of them are yet to be availed.

The plea was mentioned before Special Judge A K Jain who said it will be heard later in the day.

The 23-year-old paramedic student, referred to as Nirbhaya, was gang raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 in a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before being thrown out on the road.

She died on December 29, 2012 at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.
First Published: Thu, January 30 2020. 12:15 IST

