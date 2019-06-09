'Nirbhaya squad' to check crime against women in Maha

police in have set up a ' squad' to check incidents of eve-teasing and harassment of women, an said on Sunday.

launched the newly formed 10-member squad, comprising both men and women security personnel, here on Saturday evening, city police commissioner told reporters.

The squad has been named after a 23-year-old woman, who came to be known as "Nirbhaya", the fearless one, after she was gangraped in on the night of December 16, 2012 and later succumbed to her injuries.

The squad members will maintain a strict vigil in crowded areas like bus stands, railway stations and malls to ensure safety and security of women, the said.

Citizens, specially women, can also complain to the police on its toll free number '1091' about any incident of eve-teasing, molestation and other such offences, he said.

On the occasion, Mahajan, who is also the guardian of Nashik, felicitated a local bank's woman employee, Savita Murtadak, who foiled a robbery bid at the bank last month.

The gave her a cash prize of Rs 11,000 and a citation.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)