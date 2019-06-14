NIRDPR asks self help groups in Ktaka to address gaps to unleash full potential

The and Friday said its team visited Self Help Groups (SHGs) in and asked them to address gaps like shortage of funds for setting up start-ups and lack of transparency in MNREGA scheme, to achieve full potential.

The team, which visited SHGs supported by the (MYRADA) in district, observed key gaps that were impeding effective functioning of SHGs, according to a and (NIRDPR) statement.

The NIRDPR team recommended the SHGs to file RTIs to ensure transparency, geo-tagging of assets created under the Mahatma Gandhi 2005 (MNREGA) scheme, besides focusing on watershed management, capacity-building and training of SHGs.

There was lack of sufficient transparency in implementation of MGNREGA scheme, NIRDPR said adding that there is absence of adequate awareness on market linkages, product registration and marketing, besides lack of funds for setting up start-ups.

The NIRDPR team noted that "there were some barriers which, if addressed, can enable the SHGs to achieve their full potential."



The team also suggested MYRADA to ensure managers of its Community Managed Resource Centres (CMRC) to undertake training at the NIRDPR's Rural Technology Park.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)