Lead futures slip 0.26 pc on subdued spot demand

Lead prices eased by 0.26 per cent to Rs 154 per kg in futures trade Friday as investors trimmed their holdings amid subdued demand at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in this month was trading lower by 40 paise, or 0.26 per cent, at Rs 154 per kg in a business turnover of 5,889 lots.

Marketmen said, a weak trend in base metals due to slackened demand from battery-makers mainly exerted pressure on lead futures here.

