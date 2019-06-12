JUST IN
Former Congress minister Shivnarayan Meena dies

Press Trust of India  |  Guna 

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Shivnarayan Meena died at Rudraprayag in Uttarakhand after suffering a heart attack, a family source said Wednesday.

Meena, 68, was on a pilgrimage tour to Uttarakhand where he suffered the heart attack late Tuesday night and died, the source said.

He served as a minister in the previous Congress-led state government headed by Digvijay Singh.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and senior Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed condolences over Meena's demise.

His last rites will be performed at his native village Kitakhedi in Guna district on Thursday, the source said.

Meena is survived by a son and a daughter.

