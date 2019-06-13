NMDC resumes mining operation at Bailadila mine in Chhattisgarh

said it has resumed operations at its complexes in

Following a protest last week, the company had to suspend operations at deposit 13 of its iron ore mines situated on a hill, which is revered as the shrine of a local deity.

"After almost a week long agitation at Bailadila, Chhattisgarh, the operations at both Mining Complexes i.e and Bacheli have resumed today (Thursday)," NMDC said in a statement.

NMDC CMD N Baijendra Kumar had meeting with Chief Minister and senior government officials Wednesday.

Kumar said NMDC has received timely support from the and local administration, and assured that it would continue to focus on local development activities with thrust on education, health, skill development and integrated village development.

He also said that company will put all its efforts to make up for the production loss during this period.

Tribals from about 200 villages of Dantewada last week had launched the indefinite protest against mining in a hill revered as the shrine of a local deity.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)