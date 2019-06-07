No dearth of resources for development works in rural areas: Sachin Pilot

Pilot Friday said there will no dearth of resources for development works in rural areas.

Reviewing schemes of the at a meeting here, Pilot directed officials to prepare proposals for new works.

He asked the officials to chalk out a plan for rainwater harvesting besides exploring the possibility of water conservation under the MGNREGA.

Pilot expressed displeasure over the failure to spend allocated funds and asked officers of districts to prepare development proposals immediately.

