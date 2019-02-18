No info on deported people returning to Assam: govt

government Monday informed the Assembly that it did not have any data whether any of the 29,800 "foreigners" deported to between 2016 and 2018 had returned to the state.

From May 2016, when the BJP led government came to power in the state, and August 2018, a total of 29,800 people were declared foreigners living in illegally and were deported, said.

He was replying on behalf of Chief Sarbananda Sonowal who holds the Home portfolio, to starred questions of Ramendra of AGP and Nurul Huda of

Asked if those who had been deported to came back to Assam, the said there is no data immediately available on this matter.

Foreigners Tribunals have declared 1,03,764 people as foreigners living in illegally between 1985 and August, 2018, he said.

To another query about granting Indian citizenship for those "foreigners", Patowary said granting of citizenship is in the purview of the central government.

There are 100 Foreigners Tribunals across Assam and Rs 147.84 crore has been spent between 2005-06 and 2017-18 fiscal for detection and deportation of foreigners, the minister said.

Patowary said 201.51 km of the 263 km Assam- border was sealed with barbed wire fencing and the remaining 61.49 km would be completed soon.

Replying to another question, he said as per the hearing on January 24, the date for publication of the final list of the National Register of Citizens is July 31.

