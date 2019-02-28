No politics over jawans' blood, but nation wants to know what happened in Balakot: Mamata

West Bengal Thursday said lives of jawans are much more valuable than electoral politics, but the nation has a right to know what actually happened at in following the IAF's air strike there.

Citing that not much damage was done by the Indian Air Force's pre-emptive strike on terror camps at Balakot, she said, "The Force should be given an opportunity to come up with facts."



"After the air strikes, we were told there were 300 deaths, 350 deaths. But I read reports in and which said no human was killed. Another said only one person was injured," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat here.

She said, "We have the right to know, people of this country want to know how many were killed (at Balakot). Where the bomb were actually dropped? Was it dropped on the target?"



Government officials had said on Tuesday that in a pre-dawn strike, the bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp at in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, killing over 350 terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

At a in the national capital on Thursday evening, R G K Kapoor, of Air Staff, said it was up to the political leadership to decide when and how to release evidence of the strike's success.

He was responding to a question on the scepticism in some quarters about whether fighters had hit the intended targets.

said there is credible information and evidence that "we hit the intended targets" and it was premature to assess the casualties and damage.

Banerjee, also the supremo, said, "Every citizen loves the country and every citizen also has the right to know the truth."



Apparently targeting the BJP, she alleged that an attempt was being made to reap electoral benefit from the Pulwama terror attack and the air strike at Balakot.

"We don't want over the blood of jawans who guard our frontiers. I condemn this attempt by some to reap political dividends to get votes.... We don't want any war for the sake of elections, we want peace," she said.

She regretted that did not meet the opposition leaders after the Pulwama terror attack or the air strike at Balakot.

Wondering why no preventive measures were taken after Pathankot and Uri terror attacks, she said the Pulwama attack took place despite warning by intelligence agencies.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed's Pulwama terror attack on February 14 had killed over 40 CRPF jawans.

"We are not in favour of war for the sake of But certainly we will support whatever steps are taken for the interest of the nation," the said.

She said the country is eagerly waiting for the safe return of Abhinandan Varthaman, who is now under the custody of

held Wednesday after fighter jets of both the nations engaged in an air battle following an unsuccessful attempt to target Indian military installations in retaliatory strikes.

Pakistan announced in a joint session of earlier in the day that IAF's captured will be a gesture of peace.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)