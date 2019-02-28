'Shimla-Chandigarh heli-taxi service launched under Udaan-II'

A Shimla- heli-taxi service, started last May but discontinued due to lack of a dedicated chopper, was launched Thursday by for Civil Aviation

Prabhu launched the service under Udaan-II scheme by flagging off the chopper flight to from near through a video conference.

Presently scheduled to under take three flights a week, the service would be upgraded to six a week after over a month, told reporters on the occasion of the relaunch of the service.

It will have a fare of Rs 2,880 per passenger per flight, he added.

The flight under Udaan-II would take off at 10 am from and reach at am, he said, adding it will leave at 10.55 am and reach Chandigarh at am.

Addressing people earlier on the occasion through video conference from New Delhi, Prabhu said the Udaan-II scheme would not only provide better air connectivity, but would also help in providing convenient, comfortable and faster travel facilities to the people in emergencies or for medical treatments.

Thanking Prabhu for choosing Shimla for launch of the Udaan-II scheme, Thakur said the state has 63 helipads, while two heliports are coming up at Shimla and Kangnidhar in district.

