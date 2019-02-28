BJD, Cong furious over bifurcation of East Coast Railway to create new zone headquartered at Vizag

Odisha's ruling BJD and opposition Thursday strongly criticised the Centre's decision to bifurcate the the Bhubaneswar-headquartered East Coast Railway to create a new zone with its headquarters at Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

The Wednesday created the new zone -- South Coast Railway -- giving it a portion of the Waltair division of the East Coast Railway.

The portion of Waltair division taken away will now be part of the Vijayawada division, Railways sources said here.

Terming the Centre's action a "conspiracy", Pradesh Committee accused the BJP-led of discriminating against the state.

Patnaik threatened the will launch an agitation against the decision.

said, "It is a betrayal with the people of They will give a befitting reply to the BJP for working against the state's interest."



The BJP, however, maintained the new south coast zone was formed as per item 8 of schedule 13 (Infrastructure) of the Reorganisation Act, 2014.

"Ask Congress leaders whether the previous had not planned to bifurcate the East Coast Railway Zone," said

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)