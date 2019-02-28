Guj cops urge citizens to remain alert & not to spread rumours

-
-
Even as a high alert has been sounded in Gujarat amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the state police have asked people to refrain from spreading rumors and propaganda material, which may disturb peace and compromise the country's security.
In view of the present situation, police in Ahmedabad and Surat cities have issued advisories for the people and urged them to remain alert.
Ahmedabad police said although a high alert has been sounded in the state, people need not panic and they should continue doing their routine work.
The advisory urged citizens "not to become a victim of any deliberate propaganda from across the border or from vested interests to divide the people in the name of community or religion".
It added that people should take extra care while using social media.
In a word of caution, police said "circulation of any divisive content on social media or in any other format is a punishable offence".
The advisory urged people not to circulate any hate propaganda, which would affect the integrity of the society.
It also asked people not to capture and circulate any specific details related to security forces.
Surat police have also issued a similar advisory asking people not to spread rumours and fake messages on social media platforms.
Police urged people to remain alert and inform the police in case they spot any suspicious object or persons.
Police have also advised people of Surat to keep a stock of essential food items and medicines that would suffice for a month, in case any emergency situation arises.
