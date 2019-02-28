Guj cops urge citizens to remain alert & not to spread rumours

Even as a high alert has been sounded in amid rising tensions between and Pakistan, the have asked people to refrain from spreading rumors and propaganda material, which may disturb peace and compromise the country's security.

In view of the present situation, police in and cities have issued advisories for the people and urged them to remain alert.

police said although a high alert has been sounded in the state, people need not panic and they should continue doing their routine work.

The advisory urged citizens "not to become a victim of any deliberate propaganda from across the border or from vested interests to divide the people in the name of community or religion".

It added that people should take extra care while using

In a word of caution, police said "circulation of any divisive content on or in any other format is a punishable offence".

The advisory urged people not to circulate any hate propaganda, which would affect the integrity of the society.

It also asked people not to capture and circulate any specific details related to security forces.

police have also issued a similar advisory asking people not to spread rumours and fake messages on platforms.

Police urged people to remain alert and inform the police in case they spot any suspicious object or persons.

Police have also advised people of to keep a stock of essential and medicines that would suffice for a month, in case any emergency situation arises.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)