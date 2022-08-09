Monsoon session: No proposal for setting up 8th Pay Commission, says govt

The government is not considering setting up 8th for central government employees, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Lok Sabha on Monday.

"No such proposal is under consideration with the government for constitution of 8th Central for the central government employees," Chaudhary said in a written reply to a question if the government proposes to ensure timely constitution of for central government employees so that it could be implemented on January 1, 2026.

ln order to compensate central government employees for erosion in the real value of their salaries on account of inflation, dearness allowances (DA) is paid to them and the rate of DA is revised periodically every six months on the basis of rate of inflation as per All lndia Consumer Price lndex for Industrial Workers released by Labour Bureau under the Ministry of Labour & Employment, he said.

The government had set up 7th Pay Commission in February, 2014. The recommendations of the panel were effective from January 1, 2016.

