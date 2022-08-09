Monsoon session: No proposal for setting up 8th Pay Commission, says govt

-
ALSO READ
Marred by frequent disruptions, Monsoon session ends 4 days before schedule
Most districts in UP, Bihar and Jharkhand battle monsoon deficit
Monsoon Session from today: Govt lists 32 bills, Oppn seeks Agnipath debate
Monsoon Session: PM holds meeting with top ministers to discuss strategy
Southwest Monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of scheduled date
-
The government is not considering setting up 8th Pay Commission for central government employees, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Lok Sabha on Monday.
"No such proposal is under consideration with the government for constitution of 8th Central Pay Commission for the central government employees," Chaudhary said in a written reply to a question if the government proposes to ensure timely constitution of Pay Commission for central government employees so that it could be implemented on January 1, 2026.
ln order to compensate central government employees for erosion in the real value of their salaries on account of inflation, dearness allowances (DA) is paid to them and the rate of DA is revised periodically every six months on the basis of rate of inflation as per All lndia Consumer Price lndex for Industrial Workers released by Labour Bureau under the Ministry of Labour & Employment, he said.
The government had set up 7th Pay Commission in February, 2014. The recommendations of the panel were effective from January 1, 2016.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU