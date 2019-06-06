Pondy CM slams Bedi; Asks Cong workers to prepare for stir

Attacking Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy Thursday accused her of concentrating more on "creating obstacles" to the elected government that on development works.

Addressing ruling cadres at the PCC office here, he said they should prepare for another round of protest against Bedi to bring to focus her attitude of "putting obstacles" in implementing the decisions of the elected government.

Narayanasamy-led government has been at loggerheads with Bedi on various administrative issues since she assumed office in 2016.

"We fought against her legally and scored a victory with the holding that the cannot interfere with the routine activities of the elected government," he said referring the April 30 order of the court.

On petitions by the Centre and Bedi challenging the order, the had on June 4 directed the government not to implement till the next hearing any decision having financial implications in the June 7 Cabinet meeting.

Narayanasamy claimed the people have "shown their anger and discontent against the by backing" the candidate V Vaithilingam who scored a "massive victory" in the election to the lone Lok Sabha seat here.

The Lt Governor had been camping in for more than ten days now in connection with the appeal in the apex court.

"Bedi, however, has failed to bring in more funds for from the Centre to carry out developmental works', he claimed, charing charging her with "concentrating more on obstructing schemes than developmental works."



Recalling how a week-long dharna was staged by him and his ministerial colleagues outside the Raj Nivas in February this year to bring to focus the 'negative' stand of Bedi, he said if she continued with her attitude there would be need for another agitation and the party workers should support it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)