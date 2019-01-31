Nobel winning technique may help lower vehicle emissions

Scientists say they have used a Nobel-prize winning chemistry technique on a mixture of metals to potentially reduce the cost of used in electric cars and lower harmful emissions from conventional vehicles.

The researchers from the in the UK translated a biological technique, which won the 2017 Nobel Chemistry Prize, to reveal atomic scale chemistry in

These materials are one of the most effective catalysts for converting systems such as fuel cells, according to the study published in the journal Nano Letters.

The particles have a complex star-shaped geometry and the new research shows that the edges and corners can have different chemistries which can now be tuned to reduce the cost of batteries and catalytic convertors.

The 2017 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Joachim Frank, and for their role in pioneering the technique of single particle reconstruction.

This electron microscopy technique has revealed the structures of a huge number of viruses and proteins but is not usually used for metals.

Now, researchers, including those from the in the UK and in Australia, have built upon the technique to produce three dimensional elemental maps of metallic nanoparticles consisting of just a few thousand atoms.

The research demonstrates that it is possible to map different elements at the nanometre scale in three dimensions, circumventing damage to the particles being studied.

are the primary component in many catalysts, such as those used to convert toxic gases in

Their effectiveness is highly dependent on their structure and chemistry, but because of their incredibly small structure, electron microscopes are required in order to image them. However, most is limited to 2D projections.

"We have been investigating the use of in the electron microscope to map elemental distributions in three dimensions for some time," said Sarah Haigh, from the

"We usually rotate the particle and take images from all directions, like a CT scan in a hospital, but these particles were damaging too quickly to enable a 3D image to be built up," Haigh said.

"Biologists use a different approach for and we decided to explore whether this could be used together with spectroscopic techniques to map the different elements inside the nanoparticles," she said.

Like 'single particle reconstruction', the technique works by many particles and assuming that they are all identical in structure, but arranged at different orientations relative to the electron beam.

The images are then fed in to a which outputs a three dimensional reconstruction.

The has been used to investigate platinum-nickel (Pt-Ni)

"Platinum based nanoparticles are one of the most effective and widely used catalytic materials in applications such as and batteries," said Yi- from the

"Our new insights about the could help researchers to design better catalysts that are low-cost and high-efficiency," Wang said.

