Nobody: Harrison Ford on who could succeed him as 'Indiana Jones'

says the "Indianna Jones" franchise will come to end when he is done playing the iconic character as he believes nobody could take over the role from him.

During a visit to NBC's Today, the 76-year-old was asked who he would choose as his replacement to play the legendary character after him.

"Nobody is going to be Indiana Jones, don't you get it? I'm Indiana Jones. When I'm gone, he's gone. It's easy," Ford replied.

Ford, however, mixed up with as he further said, "This is a hell of a way to tell this. I'm sorry, man."



Pratt is being rumoured to take over the iconic role that Ford has played in four films, starting with "Raiders of the Lost Ark" (1981).

The veteran actor last starred as Indiana Jones in 2008's "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull".

