1 dead, several injured in post-poll clashes between TMC, BJP across Bengal

Violent incidents were reported from across on Saturday in which one person died and many were injured, officials said, as a face-off brewed between the ruling and a surging after the Lok Sabha results were declared.

alleged that a number of its party offices have either been taken over or vandalised by workers.

Police sources said workers were beaten up allegedly by supporters in Coochbehar's Sitai, Titagarh in North 24 Parganas and area near Kolkata.

In Coochbehar, the Trinamool alleged its party offices at Bakshirhat, Mahishkuchi, Rampur, Shalbari were vandalised by BJP activists. party office in Sitalkuchi area of the district was also ransacked.

"Since the results came in, BJP workers have either locked down our party offices or vandalised them or set them on fire," said TMC's Sitalkuchi block

BJP's Nisith Pramanik defeated TMC's Paresh Adhikary on the Coochbehar seat.

The BJP, on the other hand, alleged its workers were attacked by TMC activists in the district's Bakshirkuti area during a victory procession.

Though the TMC has denied the allegations, BJP said its members from the minority community were attacked with sticks and spears.

In Sitai area of the district, TMC alleged that country-made bombs were hurled at the house of a of its women's outfit.

Similar incidents were also reported from the district, where the BJP alleged that a local was shot at.

The incident happened in Saltora area of the district on Friday morning when BJP (42) was leading a victory rally, BJP district said.

He accused local TMC leader of leading the attack despite police presence. When contacted, TMC district refused to comment.

Superintendent of Police Koteswara Rao N said complaints have been filed by both the parties and the situation is under control.

In Panchmura area of the district, TMC alleged that an office of its trade union, INTTUC, has been vandalised by BJP workers and houses of several leaders were attacked on Friday night. BJP has denied the allegations, saying the incident happened because of TMC's infighting.

BJP's Subhas Sarkar defeated Subrata Mukherejee, a veteran politician, on the seat.

Clashes have also been reported from Bhatpara and Kakinada areas under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, where BJP's defeated of the TMC.

TMC alleged that its party offices have been taken over by Arjun Singh's men in Kakinda area. Police said forces have been deployed to control the situation.

"We have got reports of violence from Bijpur and Naihati as well. Police picketing has been increased in these areas," a said.

Several bikes were set on fire, shops were vandalised, houses belonging to TMC workers were ransacked by alleged BJP workers in these areas, he added.

A 23-year-old BJP was shot dead in district's Chakdaha town last night with the saffron party alleging that TMC men were behind the incident.

BJP leaders and workers blocked 34 and railway tracks at several places across the district to protest the killing, police said.

Several houses of CPI(M) supporters in Bhangar, part of Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat, were attacked and ransacked allegedly by TMC workers. CPI(M) MLA Sujan Chakraborty said TMC leader Arabul Islam's supporters vandalised the houses.

Islam, however, denied the allegations.

There were reports of unrest from Narendrapur area in southern fringes of Kolkata as well.

A number of shops and houses of TMC workers have also been allegedly vandalised in Jamboni area of Jhargram, where BJP's Kunar Hembram defeated Trinamool's Birbaha Saren.

The reports of violence came even after 200 companies of central forces are present in the state.

Keshari Nath Tripathi has appealed to maintain peace.

