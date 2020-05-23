Non-AC buses to ply in Himachal Pradesh from June 1

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday decided to permit non-AC buses to ply from June 1 and open hair saloons, among other relaxations in the coronavirus restrictions.

Parliamentary Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the Cabinet, in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, decided to permit non-AC buses, including private and public, to ply in the state from June 1 with 60 per cent capacity.

The night bus services will remain suspended till further orders, he added.

Similarly, salons, beauty parlours and barber shops will reopen on Monday. Small vendors can also start their businesses, Bhardwaj said.

The cabinet also decided that the private schools would be allowed to charge only tuition fee in view of the coronavirus induced lockdown.

These decisions will help bringing back normalcy to life after coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in March, he said.

The minister said social-distancing, wearing masks and other precautions would have to be adhered to when travelling in the buses.

No person from cantonment zones will be allowed to board the buses. Similarly, passengers cannot alight at the cantonment zones, he added.

The bus fares will remain the same as was announced before. No decision has been taken on running inter-state buses, he said. AC bus services will also remain suspended.

Taxis, autos and private vehicles may also be run in the state without passes from Monday, he added.

