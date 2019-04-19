Non-life insurance premium up 13% at Rs 1.7 trillion in FY19: Irdai

firms registered a rise of 13 per cent in their collective premium income to Rs 1.70 trillion in the financial year ended March, according to data from Irdai.

The 34 non-life insurers had a gross premium of Rs 1.51 trillion in 2017-18.

Among these insurers, as many as 25 are categorised as general insurers, seven as standalone private sector insurers while the rest of the two are government-owned specialised insurers.

For the 25 general insurers, the collective gross premium in 2018-19 stood at Rs 1.50 trillion, up by nearly 13 per cent from Rs 1.33 lakh crore a year ago, showed the Regulatory and Development Authority of (Irdai) data.

While the standalone private health insurers witnessed a rise of 37 per cent in their combined premium to Rs 11,368.82 crore in the financial year ended March 2019, against Rs 8,314.27 crore a year ago.

However, the -- Company of and -- registered a drop of 7.75 per cent in premium at Rs 8,425.75 crore during the fiscal ended March 2019, as against Rs 9,133.78 crore in the previous financial year.