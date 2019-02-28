North Delhi mayor appeals to people to get 'dangerous' buildings examined by authorities

In the backdrop of recent cases of building collapse in central Delhi's Karol Bagh, the North Municipal Corporation Thursday appealed to people to report the civic authorities if they feel their property is in a "dangerous condition", officials said.

"On people's request, the North Municipal Corporation's engineers will inspect the property and take appropriate action," a said.

A four-storey building had collapsed in Karol Bagh's Dev Nagar area on Wednesday morning. although no one was injured in the incident.

North has taken cognisance of the building collapse incident in Karol Bagh, and appealed to citizens to report to NDMC engineers if they feel that their property is in a dangerous condition, the said.

Engineers of the building department can come and examine such properties for safety, he said.

The NDMC conducts survey to examine dangerous buildings before onset of monsoon in its jurisdiction and takes appropriate action as required, Gupta said.

He said this decision has been taken keeping in view the recent incidents of building collapse, so that the safety of buildings and its habitants can be ensured.

Wednesday's incident happened two weeks after the deadly fire incident at in the same area that claimed the lives of 17 people.

On Saturday, a portion of a dilapidated building had collapsed in Four people trapped inside the building were safely rescued, officials had said.

