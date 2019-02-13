Northern Army commander visits Akhnoor, Reasi sectors in Jammu

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Wednesday visited operational bases in Akhnoor and Reasi sectors in Jammu division, a defence spokesperson said.
The commander was accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen Paramjit Singh during the visit to review the operational preparedness and the prevalent security situation, he said.
He exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of the "enemy and anti-national elements", the official said.
The Northern Army commander was briefed on the actions being taken to ensure a robust counter-infiltration and counter-terrorist grid to enable continued peace and stability in the region and on the use of new generation technology to enhance operational capability, the spokesman said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
